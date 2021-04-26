JBSA-Fort Sam Houston soldier found dead at his home

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston was found dead early Saturday morning, military officials said.

According to a news release, Spc. Jerald Offer, a 24-year-old combat medic assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, was found unresponsive at his home in San Antonio.

No details about Offer’s death were released. The San Antonio Police Department is investigating.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic loss of Spc. Jerald Offer,” said Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, the MEDCoE commanding general. “The entire leadership chain is focused on providing support and assistance to Jerald’s family during this difficult time.”

Offer had more than three years of dedicated Army service.

He graduated basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in 2017, followed by advanced individual training at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

He was assigned to the Training Support Activity, 188th Medical Battalion in May 2018, where he was responsible for providing emergency medical care during field training exercises on JBSA-Camp Bullis.

Offer’s awards and commendations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.