Comal River re-opens in New Braunfels for swimming, tubing following heavy rain

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal River in New Braunfels will reopen Sunday after heavy rain resulted in dangerous conditions for the popular swimming area.

The New Braunfels Police Department said the river will reopen for all recreation at noon. The river flow is at about 325 cubic feet per second, police said, a stark contrast from Saturday’s reading of 990 cubic feet per second.

Update: Comal River Reopens for Recreation Effective at 12pm today (05-02-21), the Comal River in New Braunfels will... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Sunday, May 2, 2021

According to Comal Tubes, conditions between 100 and 500 cfs are generally considered safe for tubing and swimming.

Crews are still clearing debris and the clarity of the water is “returning to normal,” police said. They added that river-goers should still use caution as some debris may not be visible from the surface.

The Guadalupe River is also open for recreation and was not affected by the storm, police said.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny, breezy day with a high of 87 degrees.