50 Cent to perform at Fiesta-themed party ‘Night in New San Antonio’

SAN ANTONIO – Rapper 50 Cent is scheduled to perform in San Antonio on May 11 at a Fiesta-themed event called “Night in New San Antonio.”

The famous musician will be at Smoke BBQ + Skybar Tuesday for the adult-only event which will feature local DJs, food stations, cocktails and more, according to the Eventbrite page.

Tickets range from $50 general admission to $5,000 for a VIP Pavilion. General admission seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and doors open at 4:30 p.m.

50 Cent has won a Grammy in addition to multiple Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper recently moved to Texas. He announced Tuesday on Twitter that he loves New York, “but I live in Houston now,” noting that he’ll explain later.

I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later.🚦Green Light Gang 💣BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/z6FAkAYwB4 — 50cent (@50cent) May 4, 2021

Smoke BBQ + Skybar is located at 501 E Crockett Street.