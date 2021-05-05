Advocates push AG Merrick Garland to restore asylum protections for domestic violence victims

SAN ANTONIO – If any of the families at the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter are in the U.S. illegally, Marta Pelaez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services, said she wouldn’t know since they’re not asked about their legal status.

“That is unthinkable. We do not collect that information,” Pelaez said. “I would never imagine asking a woman that comes with her two front teeth wrapped in a tissue paper whether she is properly documented.”

But Pelaez said she is aware of how their abusers often use their undocumented status to threaten them. She said she also knows that asylum laws had protected victims escaping domestic violence back home until Jeff Sessions became the U.S. Attorney General under the Trump administration.

“If domestic violence is not a credible fear, I don’t know what that would be,” Pelaez said.

Lance Curtright, an immigration attorney, said many of his asylum cases involve women who were terrorized in their home countries by “the worst form of domestic violence that you can possibly imagine.”

“The police will be called, and they will see this as a domestic issue, or in some countries, they’ll see it as a man who can’t control his spouse,” Curtright said.

When not even their own governments would protect them and their children, Curtright said, “Fleeing is the last choice they had.”

He said yet not even the U.S. government offers them protection after then-Attorney General Sessions decided “non-governmental violence between two private individuals (would) rarely, if ever, be enough to merit asylum.”