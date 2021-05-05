Alamo releases renderings for sleek 2-story Exhibit Hall and Collections Building

A rendering of what the Exhibit Hall & Collections Building will look like from the outside. Rendering by Gensler | GRG.

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo has released renderings of a new, two-story, 24,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall & Collections Building that will be built on the plaza grounds.

The sleek addition will house interactive exhibits, gallery space, and the entire Alamo and Phil Collins collections when it opens in the summer of 2022, the Alamo said in a news release Wednesday.

The 10,000 square feet of exhibit space will be five times the size of the Alamo’s current exhibit footprint.

A rendering of what the inside of the Exhibit Hall will look like. Rendering by Gensler | GRG. (Courtesy)

The Exhibit Hall & Collections Building will be erected in the Alamo gardens east of the gift shop. It was “prudently designed” so the Church can still be viewed from Alamo Plaza during constriction, officials said.

A separate Alamo Visitor Center and Museum are expected to launch in 2025. At that time, the Phil Collins Collection, filled with artifacts donated by the musician and Alamo enthusiast, will be moved the museum.

The exhibit center will then “become home to additional traveling exhibits in order to further educate and engage visitors.”

“The gallery and learning opportunities this building provides will greatly enhance the visitor experience,” Kate Rogers, the executive director of The Alamo Trust, said in a news release. “This new space, along with the 18-Pounder Losoya House exhibit in Alamo Plaza and the 1836 Cannon Replica Project, will give the public a much deeper understanding of the site’s full history.”

