Pre-trial hearing date set for embattled former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes-Vela

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes-Vela and her former captain, Mark Garcia, has moved a step closer to the beginning.

During a brief hearing Wednesday morning, State District Court Judge Velia Meza announced that all pre-trial matters in the six cases involving Barrientes-Vela and Garcia, will be addressed during a hearing on May 21.

“All parties are expected to appear in court in person,” Meza told prosecutors and defense attorneys during a virtual hearing. “All of the witnesses are expected to testify in person, and if there are any evidentiary that need to be ruled on.

Barrientes-Vela was removed from office in 2019 after she announced her plans to run for sheriff.

In January 2020, she was indicted on charges including aggravated perjury, tampering with evidence and official oppression -- all related to what’s been called her tumultuous tenure as constable.

Meza said that Barrientes-Vela’s trial would likely be this summer.

