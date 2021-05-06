Clear icon
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot at Leon Valley apartment complex

The suspect is still at large and detectives are working the investigation

Cody King
, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas
, Digital Journalist

Leon Valley
Shooting
Crime
police
LEON VALLEY – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot at a Leon Valley apartment complex on Sunday morning.

Ronald R. Doze, 39, died from the injuries he suffered during the shooting that happened at 7:30 a.m. at the Vista del Rey apartment complex on Evers Road.

The causes of his death were a gunshot wound to the leg and cardiovascular disease, the office said.

Leon Valley Police Chief David Gonzalez said the shooting was a result of a disturbance.

The suspect is still at large and detectives are still working the investigation.

