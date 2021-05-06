Downtown San Antonio construction prompts both detours and optimism

SAN ANTONIO – One of the oldest streets in San Antonio is getting a makeover, as long-planned improvements to Commerce Street are underway. A section of the roadway is closed through May 15 between Flores Street and Laredo Street as crews replace aging utility lines, but that’s just the beginning.

“Commerce Street is right in the heart of the proposed Zona Cultural district, which is going to be beautiful with wider sidewalks and landscaping and lighting,” said Paul Berry, spokesperson for San Antonio Public Works.

The project represents the first major infrastructure improvements on Commerce Street in years, Berry said. While the end product may indeed turn out to be beautiful, the current work is messy and noisy and is forcing some detours.

The city has opened a single lane of westbound traffic from Flores Street to Camaron Street to allow people to have access to businesses.

“It’s a little bit of inconvenience for a couple of weeks but the city’s been great, they’ve been helping us by directing people toward our store, letting people come in, so we’re getting through it,” said Max Penner, co-owner of Penner’s, the longtime downtown clothier. “The future is very bright for downtown, so we’re really excited about it.”

Sidewalks are open on the north side of Commerce Street in the area. That will reverse to the south side as the work continues.

The project is mostly being funded with proceeds from the voter-approved 2017 bond. The total budget for the project is close to $10 million. The entire Commerce Street project, which stretches from St. Mary’s Street to Santa Rosa Street, is expected to be completed by next spring.

