More than 21,000 pounds of trash found along Mission Reach of River Walk

San Antonio – Crews with the San Antonio River Authority have been picking up large amounts of trash along the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River Walk.

“Each time it rains and the river rises, litter gets deposited along the banks of both sides of the San Antonio River. So, we’ve had staff and also contractor crews out helping assist us in picking up all of that litter,” said Kristen Hansen, manager of the Watershed and Park Operations at SARA.

Crews have been finding plastic containers, plastic bags and other items along the river.

Hansen said in just two weeks, they collected 21,000 pounds of trash.

“The long-lasting effects is that it affects the wildlife, negatively. It affects our water quality,” Hansen said.

Hansen said if you want to help, remember to dispose your trash properly and place items in a trash can. Also make sure your trash is secure.

Another way to help is by getting involved with the River Warrior Volunteer Program and help keep the creeks and rivers clean.

“I think the more people who come out and and enjoy the San Antonio River, whether it’s cycling or kayaking down it, if you’re close to the river, you want to protect the river and maybe you won’t litter next time you have that opportunity,” Hansen said.

