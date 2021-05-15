Stone Oak Parkway has a few planned closures this weekend, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – You may need to adjust your commute this weekend if you’re out and about in the Alamo City.

Several portions of Stone Oak Parkway will be closed for asphalt paving, beginning Saturday through Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The full list of this weekend’s traffic closures by TxDOT are listed below:

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for asphalt paving.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for asphalt paving.

Saturday, May 22 until Monday, May 24. Weekend continuous 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for asphalt paving.

Saturday, May 22 until Monday, May 24. Weekend continuous 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for asphalt paving.

Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County

Saturday, May 22. 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, at I-10 intersection for bridge work. DETOUR: Traffic will be routed through I-10 frontage roads.

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

Current until Friday, May 21. Weekday Nights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound entrance ramp from La Cantera Parkway closed for barrier setting and re-striping. DETOUR: Traffic will continue on eastbound Loop 1604 frontage road and enter mainlanes after the I-10 intersection.

Current until Friday, May 21. Weekday Nights. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound exit ramp to Vance Jackson Rd. closed for barrier setting and re-striping. DETOUR: Traffic will exit at La Cantera Parkway and continue through the La Cantera Parkway intersection.

Sunday, May 23 until Monday, June 7. Weeknights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound single mainlane closure, including the entrance ramp from SH 16 and exit ramp to Hausman Rd., for restriping and barrier setting. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to use Kyle Seal Parkway entrance ramp and the exit ramp before Bandera Rd.

Sunday, May 23 until Monday, June 7. Weeknights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure, including the entrance ramp from Kyle Seale Parkway and exit ramp to Babcock Rd., for restriping and barrier setting. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to use the entrance ramp after Babcock Rd. and the exit ramp before Hausman Rd.

Sunday, May 23 until Monday, June 7. Weeknights 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure, including the exit ramp to La Cantera Parkway/Chase Hill, for restriping and barrier setting. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to exit before Babcock Rd.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

Friday, May 14 until Friday, May 21. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Borgfeld Rd. at US 281 intersection for drainage installation.

Saturday, May 15. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound lane closure from Borgfeld Rd. to Bulverde Rd. for demolition.

Saturday, May 15. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound lane closure at Estate Gate Dr. for sidewalk improvements.

Monday, May 17 until Wednesday, May 19. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound lane closure at Borgfeld Rd. for traffic signal work.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Saturday, May 15 until Sunday, May 16. Weekend continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound frontage road closure of the north- to southbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Turn left onto Stone Oak Parkway and turn left onto the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound frontage road closure of the north- to southbound turnaround at Evans Road for concrete paving. DETOUR: Turn left on Evans Road and turn left onto the southbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Southbound frontage road closure of the south- to northbound turnaround at Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving. DETOUR: Turn left on Stone Oak Parkway and turn left onto the northbound US 281 frontage road.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Southbound frontage road closure of the south- to northbound turnaround at Evans Road for concrete paving. DETOUR: Turn left on Evans Road and turn left onto the northbound US 281 frontage Road.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure of the southbound US 281 flyover ramp to eastbound Loop 1604 for painting.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for sign installation.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for sign installation.

Saturday, May 22 until Monday, May 24. Weekend continuous 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

Saturday, May 22 until Monday, May 24. Weekend continuous 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

Stone Oak Parkway – North Central San Antonio

Friday, May 7 until Saturday, May 8. Weekend overnight 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating eastbound crossing closure at the US 281 intersection for a traffic switch.

Friday, May 7 until Saturday, May 8. Weekend overnight 9 p.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating westbound crossing closure at the US 281 intersection for a traffic switch.

I-10 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County/Kendall County/Kerr County

Friday, May 21 – 9 p.m. to Monday, May 24 – 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes from SH 46 to Scenic Loop Rd. for demolition of US 87 bridge. Lanes under Scenic Loop Rd. bridge will also be closed. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to frontage roads.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

Saturday, May 15. 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for barrier movement asphalt operations.

Sunday, May 16 until Monday, May 17. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from Pfeil Rd. to FM 1518 for barrier movement and striping operations.

Monday, May 17 until Tuesday, May 18. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from Pfeil Rd. to FM 1518 for barrier movement and striping operations.

Monday, May 17 until Tuesday, May 18. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for asphalt operations.

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left lane closure, in both directions, from Loop 1604 to Saltrillo Creek for material hauling.

Tuesday, May 18 until Wednesday, May 19. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for asphalt operations.

Tuesday, May 18 until Wednesday, May 19. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from Pfeil Rd. to FM 1518 for barrier movement and restriping.

Wednesday, May 19 until Thursday, May 20. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from Pfeil Rd. to FM 1518 for barrier movement and restriping.

Wednesday, May 19 until Thursday, May 20. 8;30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for asphalt operations.

Wednesday, May 19 until Thursday, May 20. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for asphalt operations.

Thursday, May 20 until Friday, May 21. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from Pfeil Rd. to FM 1518 for barrier movement and restriping.

Saturday, May 22. 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Zuehl Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for barrier movement and asphalt operations.

Saturday, May 22. 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Full closure of westbound mainlanes from FM 1516 to Weichold Rd. for bridge work.

Saturday, May 22. 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Single eastbound mainlane closure from FM 1516 to Weichold Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Thursday, July 1. Westbound frontage road left lane closed between Foster Road and Rosillo Creek from noon to 5 p.m. for embankment work. Westbound Ackerman Road exit also closed from noon to 5 p.m. DETOUR: Westbound traffic wanting to exit to Ackerman may use Foster Road exit.

Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road closed. DETOUR: Take the next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

Current until Saturday, May 22. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closures, in both directions, from Watson Lane to Parkway intersection for work on retaining wall.

Sunday, May 16 until Friday, May 21. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures, in both directions, from Schertz Parkway to Hubertus Rd. for overhead sign replacement.

Sunday, May 16 until Friday, May 21. Double southbound mainlane closure from Schwab Rd. to FM 1103 for milling and overlay work.

Monday, May 17 until Saturday, May 22. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single southbound lane closure on frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to FM 2252 for miscellaneous work.

Monday, May 17 until Saturday, May 22. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure on frontage road from FM 2252 to Hubertus Rd. for material haul-off.

Monday, May 17 until Saturday, May 22. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single southbound lane closure on frontage road from Hubertus Rd. to FM 2252 for material haul-off.

I-410 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, May 17. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 17. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.

Current until Monday, May 17. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Culebra Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full mainlane closures, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to frontage roads.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of Culebra Rd. intersection for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of southbound frontage road from SH 151 to Lakeside Parkway for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

Current until Monday, May 17. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road until Loop 410 to bridge rail demolition.

Current until Monday, May 17. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on eastbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.

Monday, May 17 until Monday, May 24. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on eastbound frontage road from Loop 410 to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

FM 471 – Culebra Road

Current until Friday, May 28. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Mountain View to Les Harrison Dr. for sidewalk improvements.

SH 16 – Bandera Road

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 28. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single right lane closures, in both directions, from N.W. Loop 410 to Braun Rd. for sidewalk and driveway improvements.

Alamo Ranch Parkway

Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Lone Star Parkway for bridge construction.

Monday, May 24 until Friday, May 28. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Lone Star Parkway for bridge construction.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

Friday, May 14 until Saturday, May 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single westbound lane closure at N.W. Military Hwy intersection for striping and barrier work.

City of San Antonio project. Friday, May 21 – 9 p.m. to Monday, May 24 – 5 a.m. Full lane closures, in both directions, from N.W. Military Highway to Blanco Rd. for work on bridge deck.

FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway

Friday, May 14 until Saturday, May 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single northbound lane closure at Wurzbach Parkway for striping and barrier work.

Loop 13 – Military Drive

Current until Friday, May 28. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Quintana Rd. to Bynum Ave. for sidewalk improvements.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

Current until Friday, May 21. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating northbound lane closures from Toepperwein Rd. to Hilltop Rd. for paving operations.

Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).

Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and

Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.

I-37 – Atascosa County