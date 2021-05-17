Pair avoid serious injury after crashing into NW Side home, police say

A crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Dean Martin Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver and a passenger inside a vehicle avoided serious injury after they crashed into the side of a house on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 5800 block of Dean Martin Street, not far from Babcock Road and Wurzbach Road.

According to police, two women were in a gray Charger when for an unknown reason they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the side of a house.

Police said CPS Energy was called after officers and firefighters smelled gas at the scene.

SAPD said the damage to the structure of the home was minimal.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was not intoxicated and that there were no injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS answered the call.

A damage estimate was not given. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.