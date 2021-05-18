University Health’s COVID-19 vaccination site at St. Philip’s College giving last shots before closing

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SAN ANTONIO – There’s still time to get a COVID-19 vaccination at St. Philip’s College before it closes this week.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available by appointment or walk-in at the college on Tuesday and Wednesday only, spokesperson Elizabeth Allen said.

The clinic’s hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on those days. It is located at the St. Philip’s College Library/Center for Learning Resources near the intersection of Walters and Wyoming Street.

Starting on Thursday, the vaccine site will be closed.

The vaccine is only authorized for people 18 years and older.

To make an appointment, click here.

