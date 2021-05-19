Ousted, later re-elected Leon Valley councilman looks to move forward after past turmoil

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley resident Benny Martinez is back in office serving Place 1 following his successful re-election on May 1. He received 47% of the vote, beating out Elaine Valdez and Evan Bohl.

On Tuesday, Martinez took the oath of office along with newly elected council members Will Bradshaw, who is serving a second term, and Jed Hefner.

In the summer of 2019, Martinez was voted out of office during a special city council meeting. He became the target of a taxpayer-funded investigation after a council member and five city staff members filed complaints against him.

After taking his oath, Martinez thanked his supporters and friends who helped with his campaign.

“I will not dwell on the past events that have plagued the city,” Martinez said. “But with your thoughts, ideas and guidance, we can move our city into a prosperous, respected city it once was.”