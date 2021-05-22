Man arrested in theft of hundreds of dollars in cigarettes at Valero store, sheriff says

Devonte Anakin Muchen, 20, was arrested Saturday morning and is charged with burglary of a building, officials say

CHARLOTTE, Texas – A San Antonio man was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in cigarettes at a Charlotte Valero store, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Soward announced the arrest on Facebook and said the man, Devonte Anakin Muchen, 20, of San Antonio, is one of several suspects involved in a string of burglaries at the Valero store.

The first burglary happened April 12, but the store has been burglarized two additional times since, according to officials. In each incident, several hundred dollars in cigarettes were stolen, the ACSO said.

Sheriff’s investigators reviewed security camera footage and tips received through Crime Stoppers before they were able to identify Muchen as a suspect.

He was arrested shortly after 4 a.m., Saturday, at a residence in Charlotte. He is currently being held in the Atascosa County Jail on one charge of burglary of a building.

His bond is set at $10,000.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and deputies expect to make more arrests in these incidents soon.

