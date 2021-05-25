Atascosa man sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for ‘sextortion,’ Texas AG says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old Atascosa County man was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for coercing minors to perform “sexually explicit” acts, federal officials said on May 18.

FBI officials identified the man as Felipe Jesus Duron.

He pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a child, one count of production of child pornography, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of extortion, according to a news release by the FBI.

According to court records, Duron used internet-accessible devices between Feb. 2019 and March 2019 to get multiple minors—between the ages of 13 and 14— to send him nude photos of themselves performing sexually explicit acts.

FBI officials said that Duron “used the photographs to extort minors, claiming he would release the sexually explicit photographs to their family and friends if they did not provide additional images of sexual activity.”

Additionally, the FBI said, he also “required them to enter real-time video chat rooms where they were coerced into performing sexual acts for adult males as Duron watched.”

“The sentence imposed today shows the U.S. Justice Department’s commitment to ensure the safety and innocence of our nation’s children,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division. “The FBI and its law enforcement partners remain dedicated to protecting our nation’s future by ensuring our children can prosper where individuals like Duron do not threaten their welfare.”

The FBI said the Duron case was part of a national initiative to combat the “epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”

“Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners and the prosecutor in this case, the defendant will no longer be able to commit such unspeakable acts against children,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley Chapman Hoff. “Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s despicable conduct and shines a light on the strength of a 14-year-old victim who had the courage to report the defendant’s actions. I commend the social media platform and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for bringing this matter to the attention of law enforcement.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also commented on the case and offered tips for parents to better ensure their children’s safety online.

“Dangerous predators can infiltrate any home through computers, tablets, or phones. Unfortunately, criminals lurking online often target our most vulnerable citizens and seek to exploit children,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “I am grateful for the work of our Sextortion Unit and the dedicated law enforcement officials they work with to bring criminals like this to justice.”

If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography, you can report it to NCMEC. For more information, click here.

