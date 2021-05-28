St. Philip’s College great graduate celebrates her 10-year adoption anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – A nationally recognized college student in San Antonio is celebrating more than one major milestone this year.

Amira Johnson, 21, is a St. Philip’s College graduate and says she loves to sing, act, and help people people in her community.

“I just really love the arts,” Johnson said.

Johson is majoring in theatre production and performance, but she has excelled more than just on stage.

Amira was part of several organizations including the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and even claimed the title of St. Philip’s College 2020 HBCU competitiveness scholar.

Angela McPherson Williams, a St. Philip’s student success director and one of Amira’s mentors, says she met her by accident. But after getting to know Amira, she knew she would go on to do bigger and better things.

“She is definitely a role model for other students,” McPherson Williams said.

“She did what she came here to do. She achieved her educational goals, and she’s transferring to Texas State, and she’s going to take all of the spirit, the fun and the knowledge with her when she goes.”

However, things were not always easy for Amira.

Originally born and raised in Dallas, she was put up for adoption at the age of one with her four other siblings. She always wanted a family.

“To be together, to be able to get adopted together, not many siblings get to do that. That was a true blessing,” she said.

A year later that wish would come true when they were adopted by the Johnsons. And this year marks their 10 year anniversary.

Amira now plans to transfer to Texas State University in the fall, where she will continue majoring in performance and production.

She said she hopes to be on Broadway one day and potentially start her own organization to help people in her community.

And as for anyone facing an uphill battle, Amira said, “Continue to dream. Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Keep moving forward and when it gets tough, when your past reminds you of what you didn’t do, just move past that and say ‘I am enough’ because you are enough, you can do it, and you will make it through.”