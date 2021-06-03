Elvira Cisneros Senior Center to hold final COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, a registered nurse prepares a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination in Ridgeland, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Friday will be the last call for the community to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Activity Center.

WellMed announced Thursday it will be holding its last community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the senior center, in partnership with the City of San Antonio, on June 4.

This community vaccination site is one of two that was opened by WellMed in partnership with the city. The other vaccine site is located at the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center, which stopped providing vaccinations as of last week.

WellMed has vaccinated more than 214,000 people at these community clinics as of yet, according to officials.

To learn more about WellMed, visit its website here. For more information on how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio, click here.

Ad

More on KSAT:

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio