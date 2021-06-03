San Antonio Food Bank in ‘urgent crisis’ for volunteers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is sending out a plea for volunteers, calling it “an urgent crisis.”

“It’s a bit of a collision: a combination of volunteer fatigue and businesses opening up coupled with as many as 250,000 kids being at risk for hunger this summer. Summer is traditionally our highest time of need (for food, funds, and especially volunteers) and we’re usually in great shape with volunteers for the summer. The pandemic, however, has changed the landscape for volunteers and we are in a serious crisis,” said Eric Cooper, President/CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank in a press release.

Volunteers are needed to prepare meals in the food bank’s three kitchens, as well as to pack food boxes at the warehouse and work mobile food distributions.

Volunteers must be 15 years or older to volunteer at the Haven for Hope Kitchen and 16 years old at the SA Food Bank Community Kitchen. There are other opportunities for volunteers of all ages, but volunteers younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Ad

Information on dates, time, age restrictions, and more can be found at the Food Bank’s volunteer website.

There are even full-time service opportunities available through the Food Bank’s partnership with AmeriCorps and Equal Heart. AmeriCorps Members receive a bi-weekly living allowance and an end-of-term education award. Application information can be found online.

“I have total faith that together we can help ensure that no child goes hungry this summer,” Cooper said.

Also on KSAT: