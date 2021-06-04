Weekend road construction resumes after taking break for Memorial Day holiday

SAN ANTONIO – A variety of roadways will see more work as part of ongoing projects this weekend in San Antonio.

There will be alternating lane closures on Loop 1604 between Stone Oak Parkway and Highway 281 for concrete paving work, beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday and running through early Monday morning. There will also be similar work on Highway 281 between Stone Oak Parkway and Loop 1604 also through Monday morning.

Work on the Loop 1604 expansion project between Bandera Road and I-10 West has been mostly confined to weeknights, but that is expected to change later this month.

Loop 410 will also see more construction work this weekend. There will be full main lane closures between West Military Drive and Marbach Road for bridge work overnights through Monday morning.

Early next week, there will also been main lane closures on Highway 151 between West Military Drive and Loop 410 for bridge work.

A complete list of closures can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

