SAPD: Woman hit, killed by vehicle on I-10 access road

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 40-year-old Elaine Knapp.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

A San Antonio woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the I-10 eastbound access road near De Zavala Road, not far from Clark High School.

According to police, the driver of a car was heading home from work when he struck the woman who had stepped out in front of the vehicle.

Police said the driver and his passenger both did not see the woman walking in the roadway. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the driver of the car did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, pending identification and notification to next of kin, police said.