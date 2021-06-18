SILVER ALERT: Kerrville police seek missing 88-year-old man with diagnosed cognitive impairment

KERVILLE, Texas – Police are searching for an 88-year-old man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment last seen in Kerrville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Fox on Friday.

The last time Fox was seen was at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville in a silver 2013 Volkswagen Passat with Texas license plate DV5FGJ.

Officials describe the man as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald. Fox was last seen wearing a blue/green Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

DPS says Fox’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.