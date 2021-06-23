Second annual Family Pride Night to be held at Madison Square Park on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The second annual ‘Family Pride Night” will take place at Madison Square Park on Tuesday and include live music and LGBTQIA+-owned food and craft vendors, according to a news release.

The event put on by Centro San Antonio -- a nonprofit organization that manages the downtown public improvement district -- and San Antonio blogger SA Lovelist, will begin at 4:30 p.m and go until 7:30 p.m.

A Pride procession led by fashion and style writer Michael Quintanilla will happen around the park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Centro San Antonio said Pride Night will also feature local singer Alyson Alonzo and local drag performers Kristi Waters and Los MENtirosos.

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and District 2 Councilman Jaylen McKee Rodriguez are also set to make remarks at the event.

The event began in 2019 as a way to celebrate Pride Month for all families, Centro San Antonio officials said.

“We envision a more welcoming, beautiful, playful, and prosperous downtown and Pride Month offers us an opportunity to join with hyperlocals to achieve just that,” officials said in a news release.