Judson ISD creates phone lines, call center following ransomware attack

LIVE OAK, Texas – Judson ISD district officials are still investigating a ransomware attack that has left all district staff without phone or email access for almost a week.

The attack was discovered last Friday. As of this Thursday, the district said it is still working tirelessly to “coordinate a comprehensive response.”

The school district has since set up phone numbers for its summer school programs and transportation. Those numbers are listed below:

Summer school contact numbers

Elementary Summer Program: 210-540-9145

Middle School Summer Program: 210-410-0939

High School Summer Program: 210-380-2771

Transportation Department Contact Numbers: 210-740-4218 or 210-896-1735

The district said it has also set up a district call center to help with other inquiries. It will be live on Monday, June 28.

It’s still unclear what information was accessed during the ransomware attack at this time.

“Please remember that we have limited information about the attack that we can share at this time, including what information might have been accessed, however, we are committed to keeping our community updated as this situation continues to evolve,” the district said in a statement.

The school district said it will continue sharing updates on the attack on social media and its website.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

