‘It’s a chance to celebrate diversity’: Pride Bigger than Texas celebration goes virtual for second year

‘It’s a chance to celebrate diversity’: Pride Bigger than Texas celebration goes virtual for a second year

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers behind the 18th annual Pride Bigger than Texas celebration believe support has never been more important as the celebration will be virtual for the second year in a row.

James Poindexter, secretary of Pride San Antonio, said it’s a time to recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s a chance to celebrate the diversity of our community and the accomplishments of where we’ve come and recognizing the challenges we still have and where to go,” he said.

Last year Pride San Antonio was put on a pause because of the pandemic. Poindexter believes it left many in the LGBTQ+ community feeling isolated.

“A lot of people are wanting to get back and have that connection again,” he said.

Local leaders and entertainers will be remoting into the event, which will be Saturday at the Bonham Exchange club.

Despite improvements in the pandemic, Poindexter said the decision to keep things virtual was based on safety.

“We felt that we really just did not want to raise the level of risk more than what we needed to,” Poindexter said.

Following a dark year, he believes Pride has a more special meaning.

“Get to know your neighbors again and just reconnect from a human standpoint,” he said.

The celebration will be livestreamed on Youtube and Facebook from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Next year’s big Pride event will be held in person at Crockett Park.

For more information on this year’s Pride Bigger than Texas festivities, click here.