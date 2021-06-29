Former juvenile detention officer accused of excessive use of force on 13-year-old boy, BSCO says

BEXAR COUNTY – A former juvenile detention officer is in custody Tuesday after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said he used excessive force on a juvenile back in 2019.

Officers said Ramon Montanya, 31, was observed on camera June 29, 2019 restraining a 13-year-old by placing the child’s arm behind his back and then lifted his arm up. Montanya then hyperextended the child’s arm, fracturing their shoulder.

BCSO said their Public Integrity Unit investigated the case and determined Montanya had used excessive force and was indicted by a grand jury on June 23.

Montanya was arrested and charged with first-degree felony for injury to a child causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, according to officers.

Montaya could be facing five to 99 years or life in prison for assault causing serious bodily injury to a child and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

Montanya’s employment status following the incident is unclear and the Juvenile Probation Office did not respond to requests seeking comment on Tuesday.

The case is still pending and bail has not been set yet.