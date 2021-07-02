San Antonio man drowns, son missing in Port Aransas, report says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – A San Antonio man has drowned and his son is missing after a day at the beach in Port Aransas, according to a report from the Port Aransas South Jetty.

Richard Allen Mireles Jr. 47, died at a Corpus Christi hospital Wednesday evening, police told the Port Aransas South Jetty Thursday.

The search for Mireles Jr.’s son is ongoing. His name hasn’t been released; however Port Aransas Police Chief Scott Burroughs told the newspaper his driver’s license showed he is 19 years old.

The pair were with other family members near Marker 10 at the time of the incident late Wednesday morning.

Police said Mireles Jr.’s son was swimming when he became distressed and his father tried to help him. That’s when the situation escalated, according to the PA South Jetty.

Mireles Jr. was unresponsive when first responders pulled him to shore, according to officials. CPR was attempted before he was taken to an area hospital via EMS, the newspaper reports. He was later pronounced dead.

Waters at the beach on Wednesday were “somewhat rough,” but police told the PA South Jetty that there was no evidence of rip currents.

