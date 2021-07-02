Woman hospitalized after she attacks ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, police say

A woman was hospitalized after she attacked her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend on Lavender Lane.

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed while assaulting her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Lavender Lane, not far from East Houston Street on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the woman had gotten into a fight with her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend when, at some point, she kicked her in the back. That’s when, police say, the altercation escalated more and the new girlfriend, acting in self-defense, stabbed the woman in the chest and back.

Investigators say despite her injuries, they are treating the 27-year-old ex-girlfriend as a potential suspect.

The woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. Her name was not released.

SAPD did not say what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, police said.