Local News

Videos, photos show major flooding at Leon Creek in San Antonio

Twitter users shared images, videos of flooding

Mary Claire Patton
, Digital Journalist

Flood warning issued for Leon Creek

SAN ANTONIOHeavy rains in the San Antonio area on Monday caused flooding across the city, including Leon Creek.

A flood warning was issued for Leon Creek on Tuesday by the National Weather Service, which reported that the creek crested at 25.79 feet at Interstate 35. Tuesday’s crest was the fourth-highest crest on record and the highest since July 2002 when it rose to 27.2 feet.

Some social media users took to Twitter to share videos and photos of the flooding:

Here’s the latest on the HWY 90 access road near Leon Creek! I just spoke with San Antonio Water System about the projects in the area impacted.

Posted by KSAT Max Massey on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

