Videos, photos show major flooding at Leon Creek in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rains in the San Antonio area on Monday caused flooding across the city, including Leon Creek.

A flood warning was issued for Leon Creek on Tuesday by the National Weather Service, which reported that the creek crested at 25.79 feet at Interstate 35. Tuesday’s crest was the fourth-highest crest on record and the highest since July 2002 when it rose to 27.2 feet.

Some social media users took to Twitter to share videos and photos of the flooding:

What's happening at US 90 and Leon Creek? pic.twitter.com/emE9gzgtLK — Eleazar (@EleazarRodiles) July 6, 2021

Flooding at Leon Creek along 151 and Pinn rd. pic.twitter.com/vBYOc4N90B — Chandler (@Chandler4TV) July 6, 2021

Kelly port ..leon creek crested pic.twitter.com/5AkPhng8Ud — RQ (@offshore_92135) July 6, 2021

It appears there is a cargo container floating on Leon Creek near highway 90. We will be live on @ksatnews News at Noon for the latest pic.twitter.com/EgJlkGJW7o — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 6, 2021

A San Antonio Fire Department rescue boat returns to the staging area after searching Leon Creek floodwaters near U.S. Highway 90 on Tuesday. (Photo by @WagsPhoto) pic.twitter.com/j8yjMD8Z3c — San Antonio Report (@SAReport) July 6, 2021

Tues 12:55 PM



While flooding is ongoing along Leon Creek, more rain is moving in from the east. Thankfully, these are moving quickly, but we'll be monitoring carefully! Stay safe out there y'all. If you see rising waters, seek higher ground.



Live radar: https://t.co/qo2a0OeitV pic.twitter.com/38th7QJsTD — Sarah Spivey (@KSATSarahSpivey) July 6, 2021

Here’s the latest on the HWY 90 access road near Leon Creek! I just spoke with San Antonio Water System about the projects in the area impacted. Posted by KSAT Max Massey on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

