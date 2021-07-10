Sticker shock: Rising costs of the pandemic

Now that cases of COVID-19 are going down in the United States, something else is going up – ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Toilet paper was a hard-to-find commodity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that supply has caught up with demand, prices are skyrocketing. Some major toilet paper brands say they will be raising prices by almost ten percent in the next couple of months.

Now that cases of COVID-19 are going down in the United States, some products and services are going up in cost.

Grocery bills are getting higher. Prices for eggs and ground beef are up by 7%, bread is up by 11%. Fresh fruits are 5% higher than they were a year ago. Alcohol is also 2% higher.

Are you planning to fire up the grill this summer? Expect to pay more for bacon and hot dogs due to COVID-19 production disruption. You will also pay more for gas to get you to and from the grocery store.

That’s not all. Home repair, renovation and building will cost more too. Why the increase? Labor economists blame lack of workers and materials. after the historic layoffs during the lockdown, businesses are struggling to meet the surging consumer demand. They say prices will come back down after wages go up, and people get back to work.

Ad

The New York Times says consumers should expect higher prices, longer wait times and delays in service.

Sources: https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/prices-to-increase-for-some-household-items-110618181687 https://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/get-ready-higher-grocery-bills-rest-year-n1263897, https://www.eatthis.com/news-expensive-grocery-items-summer-2021/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/get-ready-higher-grocery-bills-rest-year-n1263897) https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/29/business/consumer-goods-prices.html?login=email&auth=login-email

Ad

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor. To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk