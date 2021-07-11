Boil water notice issued for city of Laredo

LAREDO, Texas – A boil water notice is in effect for the city of Laredo, according to city officials.

The notice was issued Saturday, and all residents are urged to drink or prepare their food with cooled, boiled water or bottled water until further notice.

City officials said adults can bathe; however, as a precaution, they should consider a sponge bath when bathing babies, young children and those with underlying medical conditions to reduce the risk of swallowing water.

The city will also be distributing bottled water, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday. Each vehicle is limited to two cases each, while supplies last.

The locations of the water distribution events are listed below:

To learn more about what a boil water notice entails, click here.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.