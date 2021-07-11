LIST: Road closures planned for this week in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning to take a drive around San Antonio Sunday, road closures might slow down your drive time.

From 7 a.m to 4 p.m, there is a full closure along Highway 281 at St. Mary’s Street in both directions for utility work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said traffic will be stopped for 15 minutes at a time until 4 p.m.

The full list of this week’s TxDot closures is listed below:

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until Friday, July 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on westbound frontage road from Stone Oak Parkway to Blanco Rd. for utility work.

• Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.

• Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.

• Tuesday, July 13. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Westbound right shoulder closure from Huebner Rd. to Bitters Rd. for inspection.

• Saturday, July 17 until Sunday, July 18. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.

• Saturday, July 17 until Sunday, July 18. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.

Loop 1604 – South San Antonio/Bexar County

• Monday, July 12. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Single lane closure, in both directions, from Curran Rd. to Morin Rd. for roadway improvements.

• Thursday, July 15. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Single lane closure, in both directions, from I-35 to FM 2536, for roadway improvements.

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until Friday, July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from W. Hausman Rd. to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) including the entrance ramp from W. Hausman Rd. and the exit ramp to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier setting. DETOURS: Traffic will be directed to use the entrance ramp after the SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) intersection and the exit before Kyle Seale Pkwy.

• Current until Friday, July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from Babcock Rd. to W. Hausman Rd. including the entrance ramp from Babcock Rd. and the exit ramp to Kyle Seale Pkwy. for restriping and barrier setting. DETOURS: Traffic will be directed to use the entrance ramp after the W. Hausman Rd. intersection and the exit before Babcock Rd.

• Current until Friday, July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from I-10 to La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. including the exit ramp to La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. and the entrance ramp from I-10 for barrier setting. DETOURS: Traffic will be directed to the exit ramp before La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. at 1604 frontage road exit, and the for the I-10 entrance ramp closure will continue straight through La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. to next on ramp.

• Current until Friday, July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from W. Hausman Rd. to Babcock Rd. including the entrance ramp from Kyle Seale Pkwy. and the exit ramp to Babcock Rd. for barrier setting. DETOURS: Traffic will be directed to the entrance ramp after the Babcock Rd. intersection and the exit ramp before W. Hausman Rd.

• Current until Friday, July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Babcock Rd. to I-10 including the exit ramp to La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. for barrier setting. DETOURS: Traffic will be directed to the exit ramp before Babcock Rd.

• Monday, July 12. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single northbound mainlane closure, including left lane on frontage road, at Braun Rd. for barrier setting.

• Monday, July 12 – 9 a.m. to Friday, July 16 – 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage road right turn lane to W. Hausman Rd. for underground utility work. DETOURS: Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road through the W. Hausman Rd. intersection to the Kyle Seale Pkwy. turnaround.

• Sunday, July 18 until Saturday, July 31. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the westbound mainlanes from Babcock Rd. to W. Hausman Rd. for barrier setting. DETOURS: No detours required; one lane to remain open at all times.

• Sunday, July 18 until Saturday, July 31. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the westbound mainlanes from W. Hausman Rd. to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier setting. DETOURS: No detours required; one lane to remain open at all times.

• Sunday, July 18 until Saturday, July 31. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound mainlanes from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to Babcock Rd. for barrier setting and work on drill shafts. DETOURS: No detours required; one lane to remain open at all times.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

• Saturday, July 10. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound lane closure from Overlook Parkway to Wilderness Oak for sidewalk improvements.

• Saturday, July 10. 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single northbound lane closure from Borgfeld Rd. to Cibolo Creek for sidewalk improvements.

• Sunday, July 11. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, at St. Mary’s St. for transferring of utility lines. Traffic will be stopped multiple times for 15 minute intervals.

• Sunday, July 11 until Wednesday, July 14. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures from I35 to Basse Rd. for overhead sign replacement.

• Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

• Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

• Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

• Saturday, July 10 until Sunday, July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound lane closure at Overlook Parkway for sidewalk improvements.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single northbound lane closure at Borgfeld Rd. to Cibolo Creek for sidewalk improvements.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound lane closure from Cibolo Creek to Borgfeld Rd. for sidewalk improvements.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation.

• Saturday, July 17 until Sunday, July 18. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

• Saturday, July 17 until Sunday, July 18. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

• Saturday, July 17 until Sunday, July 18. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.

• Saturday, July 17 until Sunday, July 18. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

• Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.

• Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road closed. DETOUR: Take the next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

• Current until Saturday, July 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 2252 and FM 1103 for material haul-off.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from FM 1103 to FM 2252 for material haul-off.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 1103 to Schwab Rd. for curb demolition.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 17. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closures, in both directions, at Conrad Rd. for bent cap construction.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 17. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 2252 to FM 1103 for material haul-off.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 17. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from FM 1103 to FM 2252 for material haul-off.

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 17. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 1103 to Schwab Rd. for material haul-off.

• Wednesday, July 14 until Thursday, July 15. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double southbound mainlane closure from FM 1103 to FM 2252 for barrier movement.

• Wednesday, July 14 until Friday, July 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures from Loop 1604 to Walnut Ave. for overhead sign replacements.

• Friday, July 16. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closures, in both directions, at Parkway for retaining wall work.

I-410 – West San Antonio

• Current until Monday, July 12. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes in both directions from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp to Culebra Rd. closed for bridge work. Traffic will be directed to next exit ramp.

• Current until Monday, July 12. Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southbound to northbound turnaround closed at SH 151 for bridge work.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 30. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Harrow Dr. to Oak for sidewalk improvements.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

• Current until Sunday, July 11. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.

• Current until Saturday, July 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for bridge work.

Alamo Ranch Parkway – Bexar County

• Friday, July 9 – 10 p.m. to Monday, July 12 5 a.m. Full closure of the Westwood Loop intersection for placement of bridge deck panels.

• Friday, July 16 – 10 p.m. to Monday, July 19 5 a.m. Full closure of the Westwood Loop intersection for placement of bridge deck panels.

SL 13 – Military Dr.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 30. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from New Laredo Highway to Somerset Rd. for sidewalk improvements.

FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway

• Monday, July 12 until Saturday, July 16. Single lane closure, in both directions, from Loop 1604 to Huebner Rd. for right of way preparation.

FM 2252 – Bexar County

• Tuesday, July 20 until Wednesday, July 21. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Full closure of intersection at Evans Rd. for installation of bridge beams. DETOUR: Traffic will be directed to use FM 3009 to access I-35, Evans Rd. of Lookout Rd.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

• Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).

• Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.

FM 345 – Fredericksburg Rd.

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 30. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Loop 410 to Hillcrest Dr. for sidewalk improvements.

SH 46 – Kendall County

• Current until September 2021. Roadway at I-10 intersection reduced to two-lanes, with the closure of the inbound right turn lane and Whataburger driveway. Traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement as new roadway is constructed.

I-10 – Kendall County/Kerr County

• Monday, July 12 until Friday, July 16. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single mainlane closures, in both directions, from Frederick’s Creek Bridge to Johns Rd. for mow strip work.

I-37 – Atascosa County

• Monday, July 12 until Thursday, July 15. Single northbound mainlane closure at the Atascosa River bridge for bridge work.