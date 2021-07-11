Volunteers in demand for San Antonio River cleanup efforts

SAN ANTONIO – Following days of heavy rainfall, the San Antonio River was filled up even more with water and trash Sunday morning.

The aftermath of the rainy weather prompted a cleanup response from volunteers and River Aid San Antonio.

Usually, there are several volunteers who show up to assist in the cleanup efforts. However, on Sunday, RASA said only three volunteers were present.

“We will not have enough volunteers until there’s actual infrastructure implemented to stop this trash from getting down here. So we need everyone we can get. There’s always going to be more trash down here,” said Interim Director of RASA Charles Blank said.

Blank said plastic is a problem that San Antonio has inherited but residents can take action to make a difference.

“Not only are they really, really hard to pick out of these trees and every other limb, but it’s just, it’s something that we can avoid. We can charge for plastic bags and hopefully reduce the amount of plastic bags going out of our grocery stores. It’s that simple,” said Blank.

Ad

The next cleanup day is set for Sunday, July 18 at 8 a.m. at Headwaters Sanctuary, at Incarnate Word.

More on KSAT:

New group River Aid San Antonio forms, cleans Mission Reach