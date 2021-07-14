San Antonio woman encouraging blood donations after transfusion saved her life

San Antonio woman urges people to donate blood after it saved her life

SAN ANTONIO – Units of blood are critical when it comes to saving lives in emergencies. The shelves at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center have some units of blood, but its not enough because there is a critical blood shortage.

“We really need to be collecting 600 units a day to help us build to our seven day supply mark where we’re targeting. We would like to have these shelves with seven days worth of supply to consider that adequate here in our community,” said James Randle, Senior Director of Donor Services and Planning Operations at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

Randle said they need all blood types, but the area really is in need of type O red blood cells.

Blood donations help all types of patients, including trauma patients.

“So these are the emergencies that you think of a gunshot, a car accident. Someone loses a limb, but then you also have regular medical needs. So you have oncology patients. Some people going through cancer treatment,” Randle said.

San Antonio resident Laura Burress said a donor saved her life.

In 1983 she was in the car with her parents when they were involved in a tragic accident.

“We were struck by another vehicle. My mother was actually killed upon impact. She died on scene. My father was thrown from the car,” Burress said.

Burress suffered a broken foot and numerous cuts on her face, arms and chest.

She suffered other injuries and received a blood transfusion that saved her life.

“I’m here today talking to you because of the donations of donors at that time and place,” Burress said.

Burress has dedicated her entire life to donating blood.

“It’s an honor to be able to donate,” Burress said.

If you would like to donate, you can click here for more information.