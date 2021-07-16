Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Aggravated assault suspect arrested after tipster calls police, San Marcos PD says

Trine Pastrano, 49, arrested Friday afternoon

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Trine Pastrano
Trine Pastrano (KSAT)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police have arrested a suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after receiving a tip from a citizen.

Police arrested Trine Pastrano, 49, on Friday afternoon after someone saw him dining at a restaurant in San Marcos and called in the tip.

Pastrano was sought following an assault he fled from on July 11 at the Classic Inn in the 900 block of North I-35.

The suspect was arrested without incident, according to SMPD.

Pastrano is awaiting processing at the Hays County Jail, police say. A mugshot was not immediately available.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio for five years. Before living in SA, Ivan covered border news in the Rio Grande Valley.

