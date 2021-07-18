Clear icon
Long wait times at far West Side post office has residents demanding a solution

People are having to wait hours to get their mail or mailbox key at the Richland Hills post office

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Chandler Watson, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A simple errand in picking up mail or a mailbox key has turned into a dreaded chore for some residents on the far West Side.

Those who use the post office off of Richland Hills said the wait times are extremely long and it’s a problem for those who need their mail.

Morgan Webber said the worst situation she’s seen involved, “probably around a hundred people” waiting in line outside.

“People aren’t happy and that’s at the end of the day,” Webber added.

Another frustrated customer Ben Velardi said he waited an hour and a half just to get his mail key.

Webber, on the other hand, avoids the line and the hour to two-hour wait time at all costs. She said she even makes her own shipping labels at home.

Both residents believe the biggest issue is the post office only has one person working the window.

“Hire more people and just organize better… whatever they’re doing isn’t working,” said Webber.

We reached out to the United States Postal Service and they sent us this statement.

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers of the Heritage Station. Local postal officials are aware of ongoing wait time issues, and report they are actively working on several initiatives to more efficiently serve our valued customers, including plans to assign more resources to expedite the key process. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience as we work to resolve this matter.”

As for a timeline on when those added resources would be made available, that was not given.

