Partly Cloudy icon
79º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Netflix offering video games in 2022

The popular streaming service does not plan to charge extra for access to the games

Roslyn Jimenez, News Producer, GMSA

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Video Games, Tech, Business
Netflix offering video games in 2022
Netflix offering video games in 2022

Netflix is the king of streaming with more than 200 million subscribers but now it appears the platform has set its sights on dominating a new form of entertainment: video games.

The company will offer video games on its service within the next year, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The outlet says video games will appear as a new genre on the platform, similar to documentaries and stand-up specials.

Bloomberg didn’t get into specifics, but reported Netflix (NFLX) doesn’t plan on charging extra for access to the games.

Video games may seem like an odd match for Netflix, but with competitors like Disney (DIS) quickly catching up, Netflix is looking to see if it can do to video games, what it did to Hollywood.

Video games are not only part of a multi-billion dollar empire, but offering them could give Netflix its next big thing — something critics say it needs right now.

Disney and Comcast’s NBCUniversal have multiple ways to make money, such as selling Iron Man toys and Jurassic Park theme park rides, so the companies’ revenue streams are not intrinsically tied to their new streaming ventures, Disney+ and Peacock.

However, that’s not the case for Netflix.

The company’s primary revenue driver is tied to every subscriber it brings in.

So far, business has been booming in that department, leading it to the top of the streaming mountain.

But, it’s growth is starting to look a tad sluggish of late.

Netflix has been looking to diversify, and video games could be a smart way to do that.

The world of gaming isn’t completely alien to Netflix.

The company announced a video game based on its hit original series “Stranger Things” in 2019.

Netflix has proven time and time again that it can find success by offering its customers new forms of entertainment.

In the past, other companies have tried — and failed — to make streaming video games work.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Roslyn Jimenez is a news producer for GMSA at KSAT12. Roslyn joined the KSAT12 team in January 2020 after being the First Edition producer for KIII-TV in Corpus Christi.

email

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram