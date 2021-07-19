Mostly Cloudy icon
Would you be up for a trip to space? Here’s when it might become more ‘affordable’

The first space tourist paid Russia $20 million in 2001

Roslyn Jimenez, News Producer, GMSA

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Space, Money, Consumer, Science, Jeff Bezos
Billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are ready to start offering trips to outer space.

But, it could be some time before space travel is truly available for anyone who isn’t a millionaire or billionaire.

Space flights that cost only four-figures, or even in the low five-figures, are not going to be available anytime soon.

Experts agree it’s impossible to give an accurate target date for when “affordable” space flights will be available to the masses, but most agree they are decades away, at best.

One of the biggest challenges is the difficulty of getting enough would-be amateur astronauts into space at one time to spread out the costs.

Virgin Galactic’s well-publicized test flight with Branson aboard carried just four passengers in addition to the two pilots.

Bezos, his brother and two other passengers are scheduled to be on the first Blue Origin rocket to carry tourists this week.

There also needs to be significant demand for space travel to fill those seats, no matter the price.

The first space tourist was U.S. millionaire Dennis Tito, who paid Russia $20 million in 2001 to fly him to and from the international space station.

He is the first of seven travelers to date who have paid millions to fly in space.

Unfortunately, making affordable space flights a reality will take time and all types of technological advances which are not possible today.

About the Authors:

Roslyn Jimenez is a news producer for GMSA at KSAT12. Roslyn joined the KSAT12 team in January 2020 after being the First Edition producer for KIII-TV in Corpus Christi.

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

