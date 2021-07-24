Partly Cloudy icon
SA Zoo members can bring a friend to the zoo for free next week

The zoo is hosting “Bring-a-Friend Free Week” from July 25-31

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

The art and signage have been completed on the San Antonio Zoo's parking garage.
SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a San Antonio zoo member, you can bring a friend to the zoo with you, free of charge, next week!

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting “Bring-A-Friend Free Week” from July 25 through July 31 for all current zoo members, according to a news release.

As a part of International BFF Day, the zoo said it will extend its typical one-day, bring-a-friend event to last an entire week.

Members must show their annual pass and a valid ID at the zoo’s entrance gate to receive one free ticket.

The zoo is also running a 20% off sale on their annual passes through the end of July.

Guests can use the code BFFWEEK on the zoo’s pass holder page to receive the offer.

For a full list of bring-a-friend free events, you can visit the zoo’s website.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

