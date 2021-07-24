Tejano Moments: The role of Tejanas during Battle of The Alamo is often overlooked in history

The role of Tejanas during the Battle of the Alamo are often overlooked in history

In the first part of KSAT’s latest Tejano Moments series, we introduced you to Jose Toribio Losoya.

Born and raised in San Antonio, he is one of many Tejano heroes who fought for Texas’ independence.

Now, we’re diving into what led up to the Battle of The Alamo as well as the important role women played.

Upon their return to the Alamo in 1832, Losoya and other Tejano troopers were on the road to Texas revolution.

The political climate was tense. Soldiers were neglected and they lacked protection, ultimately causing many soldiers to resign from the revolution.

“Tejanos had grievances,” Rudi Rodriguez, a local historian and founder of Texastejano.com, said.

“They had written almost a bill of rights and sent to Mexico, to the congress in and 1833, said we lack protection, we need more protection, we need more munitions.”

However, there were many reasons other Tejanos chose to revolt.

Ad

Reasons such as the abandonment of the ’824 Constitution, the joining of Texas with the Mexican state of Coahuila and the removal of San Antonio as the capital of Texas.

“If you consider that for the longest time the capital was here in San Antonio and now you have it removed from you and placed almost 900 miles south, which would have been a 30-day ride and a healthy horse and a good guide, it just promises the future is not good when that’s taken place,” says Rodriguez.

Rodriguez went on to say Tejanos felt like they lost their statehood.

Later, a series of battles took place, but it was “The Siege of Bexar” in downtown San Antonio that led to the Battle of The Alamo.

Then, on March 6, 1836, for 13 days, about 180 Alamo defenders fought to stay alive and protect one another against the Mexican army.

Their battle cry — “Dios y Tejas,” “God and Texas.”

But, they couldn’t have done it without the help of almost two dozen Tejanas.

Ad

“The Losoya women were here. Dozens of other women were here. The Esparza women were here, The Salinas women were here,” Rodriguez said.

The women helped by bandaging wounded soldiers and preparing meals.

Rodriguez said all Texans should be proud of the sacrifice and life of Toribio Losoya because it helps to portray the contributions, accomplishments, and true history of Tejanos to Texas.

If you would like to visit the new, free, Casa Charli y Losoya exhibit, it is located right across the Alamo next to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!”

More on KSAT:

Tejano Moments: Jose Toribio Losoya’s story an important piece to Hispanic community around Alamo