Corazon Clinic focuses vaccine efforts on homeless population in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scattered throughout the Alamo City to make sure all residents can receive a dose of protection against the virus.

But one clinic, in particular, is focusing its vaccine efforts on some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

The Corazon Clinic set up shop in the 200 block of E. Travis from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, distributing doses of the J&J vaccine.

Executive Director Gavin Rogers said it’s extremely important they continue to ensure those who are homeless are fully protected against the COVID-19 virus.

“So within the unhoused population, we want to give them every chance to get vaccinated for free. That’s why we are providing it today at Corazon San Antonio Travis Park Church and tomorrow (Monday) at our Corazon Day Center at Grace Lutheran Church,” said Rogers.

Rogers said he encourages everyone to take advantage of the pop-up clinics and stresses the importance of getting the vaccine.

“All the vaccines that we have available work very well to protect us from severe cases and hospitalization,” said Rogers.

