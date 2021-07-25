Partly Cloudy icon
US Army soldier surprises family at SeaWorld San Antonio after returning from deployment

Army Sgt. Noel Aranda has been away in the Middle East for a nine-month deployment

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A U.S. Army soldier is surprising his family at SeaWorld San Antonio after returning from a long deployment overseas.
SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Army soldier is surprising his family at SeaWorld San Antonio after returning from a long deployment overseas.

The surprise is set for 1 p.m., Sunday, July 25, at the park, which is located at 10500 Sea World Drive.

Army Sgt. Noel Aranda was deployed to the Middle East for nine months, according to SeaWorld officials. But, he will soon be reunited with his three children during the Orca Encounter show.

You can watch the live event in the video player above.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

