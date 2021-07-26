City of San Antonio to open cooling centers as temps heat up this week

Tips on how to conserve energy on high energy demand days

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will open cooling centers starting Monday due to anticipated rising temperatures throughout the week.

The city says heat indexes are expected to range from 100 to 103 degrees through July 31.

The cooling centers provide residents a place to cool off from the heat to help prevent heat-related illnesses, city officials say.

“Warning signs of heat stroke include red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely. If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water (not an ice bath) and call 911 or your local emergency number immediately,” the city said in a news release.

Those who are 65 years or older and children are at higher risk of developing a heat-related illness.

You can find the full list of cooling centers on the Metro Health website.

