Loop 1604 expansion not the only major project planned for San Antonio region

SAN ANTONIO – As leaders with the Texas Department of Transportation tout the launch of a major expansion project on Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, they say the work will only be the beginning. That’s because the amount of infrastructure investment in our region has not kept up with the pace of growth.

“San Antonio has been far behind in the infrastructure, and so we’re going to focus on getting more infrastructure needs satisfied,” said Bruce Bugg, chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission.

Bugg said that more than $7 billion in projects are either under construction or planned in the San Antonio region over the coming months. Projects on I-35, I-10 and Loop 410 are part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, aimed at easing congestions in the state’s largest metro areas.

“We’re funding all these projects so that we can address not only the demand and the needs today but looking down the road for the demands and needs of the people of San Antonio and Texas in the future,” Bugg said.

The segments of the Loop 1604 North project that stretch from Bandera Road to U.S. 281 are funded. Meanwhile, the sections east to I-35 are planned but are still awaiting funding.

The first segment is set to be completed in 2024.

