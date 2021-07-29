Woman putting gun away accidentally shoots self in foot, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to an area hospital after she was accidentally shot on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye Drive in the Medical Center area after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the woman had heard gunshots near her apartment so she got her gun out as a precaution. That’s when, police said, after the gunfire stopped she accidentally shot herself in the foot when she tried to put her gun away and clear the chamber.

The woman was taken to University Hospital by EMS for her injuries. She is expected to be OK.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and at this time no charges are expected to be filed, police said.