Baptist Health System offering ‘Tele-ER’ visits amid long emergency room wait times

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Bexar County and so do the numbers of hospitalizations and visitations to the emergency room.

In an effort to alleviate long wait times at the ER and ensure patients who need immediate medical attention are seen, Baptist Health System is offering “Tele-ER” visits for adults with non-life-threatening illnesses that require a diagnosis by an ER medical professional.

The Tele-ER visit will allow patients to meet with an ER nurse who will complete an assessment that determines if a patient needs to be seen at an emergency room, Baptist Health System said in a release.

If the nurse determines that the patient needs to be seen, they will then tell the patient to visit the closest ER or alert 911 if a patient is unable to take themselves to the emergency room.

Michael Cline, CEO of Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, said they aren’t trying to discourage anyone from going to the ER. He said the service could help the patient determine if they need to be seen by ER personnel at the hospital.

“We are seeing many patients in the ER who are experiencing mild symptoms that could be COVID, but who maybe be better off seeing their primary care physician or an urgent care,” Cline said.

Baptist Health said all San Antonio residents are eligible to use the service, and all they need is a laptop, smartphone or desktop computer.

For more information on Baptist Health’s Tele-ER service, you can visit The Baptist Health System homepage.

