What you need to know about the American Idol Texas Auditions coming up on Aug. 11

Are you the next American Idol?

American Idol is holding auditions for its 20th season starting June 6 and Texans will be among the first to step up to the microphone.

There are two ways to audition. You can submit your audition tape online or audition live over Zoom in front of producers on Aug. 11.

American Idol’ alum Graham DeFranco will be featured during the Texas auditions and will give audition tips and answer questions in the Zoom contestant waiting room.

If Aug. 11 doesn’t work for you, Idol hopefuls can sign up for any of the available audition dates but to be eligible to audition, you must be born on or between June 2, 1992 and September 15, 2006.

Click here to read all of the rules for auditioning.

Ad

Also on KSAT: