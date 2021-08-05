Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after crashing into sedan on Highway 281, police say

SAPD: Man, 32, hospitalized following crash around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, crash, Highway 281, San Antonio, motorcycle
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on highway 281 on Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

According to SAPD, the man was traveling southbound around 6:40 p.m. on Highway 281 on a Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he lost control and rear-ended a Toyota Camry.

SAPD said the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike onto the shoulder of the highway and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The injured man was taken by EMS to University Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

