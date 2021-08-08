1 dead, recovery efforts ongoing for second swimmer after water rescue near Lake Travis, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas – One person has died and crews are still working to recover the body of a second swimmer following a water rescue near Lake Travis, according to Austin EMS officials.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at 5708-6000 Longhorn Landing.

EMS officials said on social media that they were

dispatched for a water rescue after receiving a report of someone struggling in the water, appearing “lifeless.”

The swimmer was recovered from the water and officials attempted CPR to revive them. However, it was unsuccessful and the swimmer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS.

UPDATE 3 Water Rescue at 5708-6000 Longhorn Landing: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Search for 2nd missing swimmer has transitioned to recovery mode. Possible 3rd patient involved being evaluated, more information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 8, 2021

Search crews are still working to recover the body of a second swimmer, and they said a third swimmer was evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

FINAL Water Rescue at 5708-6000 Longhorn Landing: The 3rd patient evaluated for non life threatening complaints has refused transport. #ATCEMSSPARTAN UAS asset remaining on scene to assist @TravisCoSheriff with recovery efforts. No other info available, no further updates planned — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 8, 2021

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Texas man drowns in Balmorhea State Park’s spring-fed swimming pool, reports say