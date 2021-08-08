Partly Cloudy icon
95º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1 dead, recovery efforts ongoing for second swimmer after water rescue near Lake Travis, officials say

A third swimmer was evaluated but will be OK, according to EMS

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Austin, Drowning, Police, Austin EMS
Photo does not have a caption

AUSTIN, Texas – One person has died and crews are still working to recover the body of a second swimmer following a water rescue near Lake Travis, according to Austin EMS officials.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at 5708-6000 Longhorn Landing.

EMS officials said on social media that they were

dispatched for a water rescue after receiving a report of someone struggling in the water, appearing “lifeless.”

The swimmer was recovered from the water and officials attempted CPR to revive them. However, it was unsuccessful and the swimmer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS.

Search crews are still working to recover the body of a second swimmer, and they said a third swimmer was evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Texas man drowns in Balmorhea State Park’s spring-fed swimming pool, reports say

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email