Family seeks answers one year after gas station clerk’s murder in Garden Ridge

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas – After more than a year without justice, the family of a gas station clerk who was robbed and murdered last July said they are still looking for answers.

Pollyanna Smotherman, 40, of Cibolo, was working the night shift at an EZ Mart off of FM 3009 in Garden Ridge when a masked man came in with a gun and a bag.

The masked man demanded all of the money and lottery tickets, according to police. Even though Smotherman gave him what he asked for, the man fatally shot her before leaving the scene.

“There was no reason. He had already gotten everything. He was on the way out the door and he had her turn around and shot her,” said Pollyanna’s sister, Harriett Rehman.

Rehman said she wants to know why the man decided to kill her sister, why her sister said yes to coming into work on her day off and why he still hasn’t been caught by police.

Pollyanna bought so much charisma and laughter to every family gathering, according to Rehman.

This year without her at birthdays and Christmas, she said it has been a constant reminder for her family that Pollyanna’s killer is still walking free.

It’s something Pollyanna’s mother hopes will change sooner rather than later.

Rehman said the last she’s heard is that police do have a person of interest, but still no suspect.

If anyone has any more information, you’re urged to contact Garden Ridge police. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for $5,000.

