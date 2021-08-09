Spending more time indoors again? Here are the streaming services you should check out.

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020, file photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Netflixs video streaming service has surpassed 200 million subscribers for the first time as its expanding line-up of TV series and movies continues to captivate people stuck at home during the ongoing battle against the pandemic. The subscriber milestone highlighted Netflixs fourth-quarter results released Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

I’m sure by now you’ve heard the term “cord-cutting,” or another way to say you’re done with cable. Some who have cut the cord may have done so because they prefer streaming services.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people were spending time at home and streaming services such as Netflix were seeing higher numbers in the amount of subscribers.

Streaming services have existed well before the pandemic started but they most certainly have not gone away. In fact, the variety among streaming services seems to have increased over the past few years.

With a new spike in COVID-19 due to the delta variant, people may want more socially distanced entertainment options and with streaming, you can enjoy shows from the comfort of your own home.

However, deciding which services to choose from can be difficult.

We broke down some of the streaming services that are currently available and how much they cost a month.

Discovery Plus- This streaming network not only offers you typical Discovery channel content. You get shows from Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, Travel Channel and more. With ads, it will cost you $4.99 per month and without ads, it costs $6.99 per month. This streaming network not only offers you typical Discovery channel content. You get shows from Food Network, Animal Planet, TLC, Travel Channel and more. With ads, it will cost you $4.99 per month and without ads, it costs $6.99 per month.

Paramount Plus- This streaming service offers Paramount programming and originals but it also gives you access to other channels such as CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central. You also can gain access to watch live news and sports events by CBS. A plan with ads will cost you $4.99 per month. A plan without ads will cost $9.99 per month. This streaming service offers Paramount programming and originals but it also gives you access to other channels such as CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central. You also can gain access to watch live news and sports events by CBS. A plan with ads will cost you $4.99 per month. A plan without ads will cost $9.99 per month.

Peacock- This streaming service by NBC offers movies and series such as “The Office,” “Yellowstone” and “Modern Family,” but it also gives you access to live news and sports. Unlike the other streaming services, this one offers a free subscription that gives you limited access to content. They also have a premium option that gives you access to all of the content but contains ads for $4.99 per month. You can get an ad-free subscription for $9.99 per month. This streaming service by NBC offers movies and series such as “The Office,” “Yellowstone” and “Modern Family,” but it also gives you access to live news and sports. Unlike the other streaming services, this one offers a free subscription that gives you limited access to content. They also have a premium option that gives you access to all of the content but contains ads for $4.99 per month. You can get an ad-free subscription for $9.99 per month.

HBO Max- This streaming network offers you access to HBO movies and TV series like “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Friends,” and more. For access to movie and TV content with ads will cost you $9.99 per month. However, for $14.99 per month, you can get content with no ads and you get access to same-day movie premieres like “Suicide Squad.” This streaming network offers you access to HBO movies and TV series like “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Friends,” and more. For access to movie and TV content with ads will cost you $9.99 per month. However, for $14.99 per month, you can get content with no ads and you get access to same-day movie premieres like “Suicide Squad.”

Hulu Disney Bundle - This streaming bundle gives you three streaming services all wrapped into one. You gain access to Hulu, which gives you access to a wide variety of TV shows and movies. You also get Disney Plus, which gives you access to Disney series such as “The Mandalorian” and “Wanda Vision” as well as Disney movies and new releases. On top of that, you gain access to ESPN Plus which allows you to watch live sporting events and other ESPN programs. The Hulu Disney Bundle costs $13.99 per month. This streaming bundle gives you three streaming services all wrapped into one. You gain access to Hulu, which gives you access to a wide variety of TV shows and movies. You also get Disney Plus, which gives you access to Disney series such as “The Mandalorian” and “Wanda Vision” as well as Disney movies and new releases. On top of that, you gain access to ESPN Plus which allows you to watch live sporting events and other ESPN programs. The Hulu Disney Bundle costs $13.99 per month.

Netflix- This streaming service has changed plans and prices over the years but currently, there are three plans streamers can choose from. The basic plan allows for only one screen you can watch on and one device you can have downloads on. The basic plan costs $8.99 per month but all shows are ad-free. The standard plan includes two screens you can watch at the same time, two devices you can download content on, and ad-free HD access to shows for $13.99 per month. The premium package allows for four screens you can watch on, four screens you can download on and ad-free Ultra HD access to shows for $17.99 per month. This streaming service has changed plans and prices over the years but currently, there are three plans streamers can choose from. The basic plan allows for only one screen you can watch on and one device you can have downloads on. The basic plan costs $8.99 per month but all shows are ad-free. The standard plan includes two screens you can watch at the same time, two devices you can download content on, and ad-free HD access to shows for $13.99 per month.The premium package allows for four screens you can watch on, four screens you can download on and ad-free Ultra HD access to shows fo$17.99 per month.

When deciding which service to choose, consider what you like to watch and how often you think you’ll be using the service.

While streaming is supposed to be the more cost-effective TV option, monthly charges with multiple services can add up and make streaming more costly.

Many streaming services allow for a free trial period that can be beneficial when helping you choose the right service for you.

